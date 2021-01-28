Analysts Set Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Target Price at $7.39

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLNW shares. Northland Securities lowered Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $662.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.83 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $98,315.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 115,765 shares of company stock valued at $479,022 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 40.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Limelight Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.