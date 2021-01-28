FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Lowered by Scotiabank

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nutrien in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will earn $2.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

NYSE NTR opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter worth $76,822,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter worth $68,895,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 49.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,508,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,032 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 20.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,213 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 140.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,969,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

