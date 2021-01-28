United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 98,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS opened at $157.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.