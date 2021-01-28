United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.11.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $155.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.75.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

