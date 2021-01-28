OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in OneMain by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $963,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

OMF opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at $87,023,872.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

