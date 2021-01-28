Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 850 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,538,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $225.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $1,628,476.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 83,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,333,428.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.95.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

