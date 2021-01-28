Allworth Financial LP Invests $201,000 in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $43.82.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

