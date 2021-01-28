Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.88 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.79.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

