KeyCorp Weighs in on American Tower Co. (REIT)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Tower in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.13 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

American Tower stock opened at $229.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 21,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 85,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

