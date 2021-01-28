Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $28,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after purchasing an additional 367,447 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 175.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,166,000 after purchasing an additional 341,665 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 475.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 342,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,558,000 after buying an additional 282,880 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,305,000 after buying an additional 268,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4,795.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,491,000 after buying an additional 266,785 shares during the last quarter.

A opened at $118.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on A shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,008 shares of company stock worth $12,992,063 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

