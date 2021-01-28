Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $25.97 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,950 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $523.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $522.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.17. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $231.18 billion, a PE ratio of 84.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

