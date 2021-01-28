Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tokio Marine in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokio Marine’s FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tokio Marine from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of TKOMY opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. Tokio Marine has a 52-week low of $36.34 and a 52-week high of $57.88.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

