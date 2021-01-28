Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 182 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,372,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $516.50 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $566.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.32, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $574,091.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,909.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.68.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

