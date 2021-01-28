Bfsg LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $123,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $4,694,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,297,357 shares of company stock valued at $227,255,386. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

