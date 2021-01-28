Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VBLT. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

VBLT stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $125.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

