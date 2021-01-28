Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC., formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japan-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries and associated companies, the Company is engaged in the non-life insurance, life insurance and asset management businesses. The Company is also engaged in the security investment consultation, investment trust management, derivative, temporary staffing and real estate management businesses. This company became Japan’s first publicly owned holding company that completely integrated life and non-life insurance operations. Their objective is to become one of the world’s preeminent insurance groups within the next 10 years. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tokio Marine from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of Tokio Marine stock opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.94. Tokio Marine has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 3.73%. Analysts forecast that Tokio Marine will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

