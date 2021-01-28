Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,072,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 272,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,772,000 after purchasing an additional 93,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $273.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.34 and a 200 day moving average of $223.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.68.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

