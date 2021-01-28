FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Lifted by DA Davidson

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.40. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $69.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.90.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,696,000 after acquiring an additional 371,808 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $4,525,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 250,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 105,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 267.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 77,759 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 546.8% in the third quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 63,978 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

