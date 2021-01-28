-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.59). Provention Bio posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16).

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after buying an additional 720,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after buying an additional 428,534 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 212,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Provention Bio by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after buying an additional 167,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $13.78 on Thursday. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $778.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 3.34.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

