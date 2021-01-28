Allworth Financial LP Acquires New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.