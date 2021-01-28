Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,030,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

BATS:XSHD opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $26.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.