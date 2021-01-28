Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $21,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Illumina by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $30,200,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Illumina by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.14.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total value of $891,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,933 shares in the company, valued at $58,817,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,648,560. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $432.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $434.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

