Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VOE opened at $119.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $124.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.