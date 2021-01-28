Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 136,781 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,781 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares were worth $12,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,122,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 472,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 21,932 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 24.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 40.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 19,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88.

