Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 39,671 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,671 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 2,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

