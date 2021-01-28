Diversified LLC Invests $123,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $79.80 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.32. The company has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

