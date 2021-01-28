Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New $366,000 Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in H. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $94.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $1.0144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.51%.

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Longbow Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

