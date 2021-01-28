Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 325 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 53,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $28,242.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th.

DKL stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $40.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.97.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. The business had revenue of $142.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.42 million. Research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.70%.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

