Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 21,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,396,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,315 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $136.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.43. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Truist initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

