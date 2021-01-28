Navient Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,246 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,669% compared to the typical volume of 127 put options.

NAVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. KBC Group NV raised its position in Navient by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Navient by 1,747.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAVI opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. Navient has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $15.30.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

