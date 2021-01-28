Welch Group LLC Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,231 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.1% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $50,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 103,209 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 39,243 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 50,095 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,142,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 108,191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.72.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $232.90 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

