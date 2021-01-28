Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 285 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Linde by 104.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,883 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 912.1% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,298,000 after purchasing an additional 470,403 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Linde by 4,136.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,741,000 after acquiring an additional 429,465 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Linde by 9.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after acquiring an additional 403,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Linde by 190.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 496,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,207,000 after purchasing an additional 325,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

LIN opened at $242.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $274.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.55 and its 200 day moving average is $247.48.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

