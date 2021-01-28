Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $3,879,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SMG opened at $220.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.20. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $237.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

