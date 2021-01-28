Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 5th

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend by 63.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $34.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

In other news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

