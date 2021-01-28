United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

NYSE UNFI opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $10,718,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 49.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 982,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after buying an additional 324,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $4,388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 33.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after buying an additional 173,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

