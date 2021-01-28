Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Brown & Brown, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Brown & Brown in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

BRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

BRO stock opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 17,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 110,323 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

