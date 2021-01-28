Wells Fargo & Company Trims RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Target Price to $220.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

NYSE:RNR opened at $151.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.89. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 89.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

