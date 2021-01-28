Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VLRS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.65.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

