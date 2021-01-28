JJJ Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 317.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $49,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.99. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

