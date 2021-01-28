CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Stock Position Raised by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 283.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,891,000 after purchasing an additional 299,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after purchasing an additional 434,534 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 545.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after purchasing an additional 668,728 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 421,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,067 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 56,686 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNA. TheStreet raised shares of CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

