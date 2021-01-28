Wells Fargo & Company Increases Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $160.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.15.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $131.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.32, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $159.85.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

