The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) a €24.80 Price Target

Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) received a €24.80 ($29.18) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GYC. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.44 ($27.57).

GYC opened at €19.89 ($23.40) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.66. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

