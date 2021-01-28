XYO Reaches One Day Volume of $15,868.00 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One XYO coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $15,868.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

