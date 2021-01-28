First Horizon Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Horizon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 57.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 86.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,365,000 after buying an additional 7,547,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,822,000 after buying an additional 7,173,674 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth $35,763,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 316.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,757,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,431,000 after buying an additional 2,855,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $81,938.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 90,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $1,365,971.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,524,021 shares in the company, valued at $22,906,035.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,526 shares of company stock worth $2,421,436 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

