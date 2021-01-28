Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

Shares of LBC stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $498.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

