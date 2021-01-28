Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%.
Shares of LBC stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $498.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.80.
In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Luther Burbank Company Profile
Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
