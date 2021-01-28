Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $334,000 in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 86,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,498,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 388.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

Shares of PKW stock opened at $75.02 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $78.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day moving average is $68.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

