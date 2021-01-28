Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.12.

FCX opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.52 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 73,764 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

