NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. NextGen Healthcare updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.92-0.98 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.92-0.98 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

In other news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXGN. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.96.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

