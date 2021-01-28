Ratecoin (XRA) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Ratecoin has a total market capitalization of $77,716.45 and $8.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ratecoin Coin Profile

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

Ratecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ratecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

