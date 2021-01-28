Research Analysts Set Expectations for HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

HMST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $781.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $38.41.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,788 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,740. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $129,991. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 249.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 190,476 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at about $3,298,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 51.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 71,142 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 405.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

